Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870,000.00 and the highest is $1.46 million. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Trevena has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.44.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

