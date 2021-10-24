Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 476,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

