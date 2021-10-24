Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $347.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.43 million to $349.12 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ VG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.40, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vonage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

