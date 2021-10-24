Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

