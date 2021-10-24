Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.77 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

