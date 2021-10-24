Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

BVH stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $546.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

