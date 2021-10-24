Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Eneti stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

