Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $42,748.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.29 or 0.99988571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.85 or 0.06659795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021748 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,080,747,752 coins and its circulating supply is 822,067,239 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

