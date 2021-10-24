Zero Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $18,996.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00292633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00112263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00150164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,628,662 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

