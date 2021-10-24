Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $524,901.36 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06.

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.