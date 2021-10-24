Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $385.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Shares of ZM opened at $277.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock worth $65,286,937 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

