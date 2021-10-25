-$0.04 EPS Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,350. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GTY Technology by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $709,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

