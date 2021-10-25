$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 11,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,319. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

