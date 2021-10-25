-$0.07 EPS Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PXS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

