$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 981,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,151. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

