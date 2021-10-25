$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.