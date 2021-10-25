$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. 2,273,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,296. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 721.2% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $538,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

