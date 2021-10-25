$0.24 EPS Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.48. TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

