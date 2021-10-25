$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $21.65 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

