$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

