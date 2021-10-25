$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

