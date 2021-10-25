$0.59 EPS Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. 36,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

