-$0.65 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

DYN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.