$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

