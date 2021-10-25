$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

KKR stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.