0x (ZRX) One Day Volume Hits $51.40 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $850.94 million and approximately $51.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00209673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00103431 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

