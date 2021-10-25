$1.42 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.28 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 171,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

