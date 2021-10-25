$1.58 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities upped their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NICE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.57. 68,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,781. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at about $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 212,136 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

