$1.60 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $154.70. 264,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

