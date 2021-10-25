$1.68 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.44. 3,006,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

