$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 3,381,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

