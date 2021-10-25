100 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carvana by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 380,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $297.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.44. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,616 shares of company stock worth $187,260,324. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

