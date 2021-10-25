$108.25 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $108.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $362.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $362.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $433.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $452.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

