11,000 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Olin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,833,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Olin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

