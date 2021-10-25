1,157 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

