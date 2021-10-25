$12.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce $12.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 5,769,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 343,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 154,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.