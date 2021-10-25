159 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seaboard by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,126.03. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,870.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.