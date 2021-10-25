$164.35 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $164.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.77 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $145.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $689.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.68 million to $705.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $677.62 million, with estimates ranging from $672.23 million to $680.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

