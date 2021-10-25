1,793,315 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Purchased by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,793,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,000. Slam accounts for about 1.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 10.91% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

