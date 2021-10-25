18,800 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

