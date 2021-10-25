188,524 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 1.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 29,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

