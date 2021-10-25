1,996 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.