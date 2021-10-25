1World 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,657.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.93 million and $6,657.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00207606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

