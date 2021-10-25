$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.20 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 116,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

