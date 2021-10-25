$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. OneMain reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

