2,210,225 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,210,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,383,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 37.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,925,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 369,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,719. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

