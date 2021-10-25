2,211 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $24.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,311.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

