2,663,129 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,663,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,284,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.28% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,601,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,492,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,609,000 after buying an additional 674,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

