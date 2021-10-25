$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce sales of $29.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AERI opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

