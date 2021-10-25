29,200 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agenus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agenus by 22.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Agenus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

